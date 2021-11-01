LIFE-Northwestern Pennsylvania opened its doors on Monday as an all-inclusive care program for the elderly at its new location at 103 N. Front St. in Clearfield. This is the former Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging building.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. at the location, which is the sixth and newest center. Tours and lunch will be provided immediately following the ribbon cutting ceremony.
LIFE-NWPA currently services the counties of Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Clarion, Venango, Jefferson, Forest, Elk and Clearfield. It is opening its doors in Clearfield County as a part of the nationwide programming. This site will serve eligible Clearfield County seniors through one of the most comprehensive home and community health based care systems in the country.
The LIFE program is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community and homes whenever possible. This type of all-inclusive care has a preventive focus and helps assure that seniors can safely age in their own homes and be an active part of their communities.
As the LIFE program has moved towards its goal of opening its center in Clearfield County, close collaboration and support from the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has been key to coordinating efforts to support eligible seniors.