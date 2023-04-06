DUBOIS —Mount Aloysius College and Penn Highlands Healthcare announced a new opportunity to pursue a career in radiography, providing incoming students up to $44,000 in educational funding, hiring incentives and guaranteed employment at any Penn Highlands Healthcare hospital.
The two-year program will feature a mix of online and in-person classes at Penn Highlands DuBois and mirrors the existing surgical technology affiliation already in place.
Mount Aloysius College will offer a $14,000 scholarship to all incoming radiography students in the DuBois-based program. Students are also eligible for up to $15,000 in educational funding from Penn Highlands Healthcare while enrolled, and up to $15,000 in signing bonuses upon hiring at any Penn Highlands hospital.
“Our mission is to meet the needs of our community with quality programs of education. We are proud to work once again with Penn Highlands Healthcare to train skilled radiographers that will provide much needed care in the area,” said John McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College. “This is our second program funding partnership with Penn Highlands, and we are very excited to continue our work with the hospital system.”
“This is an excellent opportunity for people in the region to further their careers and receive advanced training,” said Laura Adams, MA, HCA, BAS, RTRM, Radiology Service Line Director, Penn Highlands Healthcare. “We are excited to once again partner with Mount Aloysius College to provide students with financial assistance and high-quality educational opportunities that will provide them with fulfilling careers.”
There will be an open house at Penn Highlands DuBois on April 12 at 6 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about the programs.
For more details on either program or to register for the open house, visit www.mtaloy.edu/phh or call (814) 886-6383.