Michael D. Peduzzi, President and CEO of CNB Bank, has announced the promotion of Heather J. Koptchak to Senior Vice President, Chief Employee Resources Officer.

In this role, Koptchak will collaborate with executive leadership and strategically lead the corporation’s employee resources team in talent acquisition, performance management, compensation, payroll, benefits, and retention.

