Michael Peduzzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB Bank, has announced the promotion of Darryl Koch to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Technology and Security Officer.
In this role, Koch manages the Information Security and Information Technology Systems and Solutions departments in delivering the highest quality of services. This includes identifying and maximizing the technology opportunities that will drive the collective development and delivery of systems and applications.
Koch joined CNB in 2019, most recently serving as vice president, information security officer. For 17 years, Koch ran his own IT consulting business. He is a graduate of Shikellamy High School and the Susquehanna Charter Cyber School. He received his B.S. degree in networking security and Master of Science degree in information security and assurance from Western Governor’s University.
Koch has 20 information technology and security certifications including Certified Ethical Hacker, Certified Hacking Forensics Investigator, Practical Network Penetration Tester, Cisco Certified Network Associate: Security, Microsoft Certified IT Professional, Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate, and Cisco Certified Network Professional.