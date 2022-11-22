CLEARFIELD — Beginning in December, the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic will become the new home of Dr. Richard A. Johnson of Clearfield, who will join the staff there, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge gained from nearly five decades practicing in the medical field. Most of those years have been in Clearfield.
“It’s a passion. It’s a passion to see patients, listen to their problems, develop a treatment plan, and find out just what’s going on,” Johnson said of his continued motivation to keep practicing medicine while others with his breadth of experience may seek out retirement. Following a battle with his own health issues, he explained that his recent downtime convinced him that retirement would never remain permanent.
“I retired from Clearfield Professional Group after 35 years on Sept. 30. And I knew from the previous year, when I had multiple medical problems, some parts of me don’t work well anymore, except for my brain. I’ve talked to several other physicians who have tried to retire, and they said you can only do so much gardening, you can only do so much of this or that. You’ve got to do more for your brain. I decided that I needed to put my brain to work again,” Johnson said. “It’s always been a passion. And I feel better when my mind is working.”
Kathleen Gillespie, CEO of the clinic’s parent company, Mature Resources, said, “It is a true pleasure to welcome Dr. Johnson to the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic. His years of experience will add unlimited value to the services already offered by our outstanding staff there. We know he is well trusted and loved by his current patients, and I’m confident new, incoming patients will share those feelings immediately.”
Johnson completed undergraduate work at Thiel College in Greenville, PA, before enrolling in medical school at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. From there, he went to Art Center Hospital in Detroit where he completed an internship and stayed on there for a three-year residency.
A recruiter approached Johnson about practicing in Clearfield in the 1980s at just the right time. He and his wife, Ginny, originally from Bradford, were starting a family and longed for a more rural setting in which to raise their children.
Johnson welcomes all of his existing patients to continue seeing him at the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic.
“Many patients I’ve been seeing, I’ve seen for over 30 years. We’ve developed a relationship where I know them, I know their families. It’s a wholistic approach – not looking at disease process – I get to know them. Their kids, grand kids, their extended families. And I get attached to them. I hope I’ve influenced lives in a positive way.”
New patients are also welcomed to schedule an appointment with Dr. Johnson. Call 814-765-2695. The SWC has locations at 1924 Daisy St. Ext. in Clearfield, in the former PennDOT building, as well as 28944 Frenchville Karthaus Hwy. in Frenchville. For more information, visit http://www.susqwell.com/