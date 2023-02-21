PHILIPSBURG — JJ Powell, a propane fuel supplier in Centre and Clearfield County, is giving away free propane for a year to one lucky winner. This initiative is part of the company’s commitment to giving back to the community and providing customers with exceptional value and service.
Propane is a versatile and efficient energy source that is used by millions of households and businesses across the country. It is a popular choice for heating, cooking, and powering various appliances due to its affordability and reliability. By giving away free propane for a year, JJ Powell aims to ease the burden of rising energy costs and make it easier for customers to keep their homes and businesses warm and comfortable throughout the year.
To enter the contest, customers simply need to visit JJ Powell’s website and fill out a short form with their name, contact information, and a few details about how they use propane in their daily lives. The form is available at jjpowell.com/win-propane/.
The winner will be selected at random and announced on JJ Powell’s social media channels in May 2023.
The giveaway is open to all homeowners in Centre and Clearfield County who currently use propane or are interested in switching to propane. The winner will receive free propane for a year, up to a maximum of 500 gallons. The prize cannot be redeemed for cash or transferred to another individual.