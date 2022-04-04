DuBOIS — Highlands Hospital of Connellsville in Fayette County officially joined Penn Highlands Healthcare, effective April 1, following recent regulatory reviews and approvals, according to a press release.
Now Penn Highlands Connellsville, a 64-bed nonprofit community hospital, becomes the eighth hospital in the Penn Highlands Healthcare system and the second in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“It is a privilege to now include Highlands Hospital as part of our health system,” said Steven M. Fontaine, Chief Executive Officer of Penn Highlands Healthcare. “For more than 130 years, the people in the Connellsville area have received quality healthcare in their community, and this partnership will ensure that they have access to more services and physicians in additional specialties.”
After research and discussion, the boards of directors of both Penn Highlands Healthcare and Highlands Hospital signed a Definitive Agreement in December 2021 that paved the way for the regulatory review and approval and ultimately this integration.
“When we looked at strategic partners, Penn Highlands Healthcare was a natural fit for Highlands Hospital because our missions align very closely together,” said Michael A. Jordan Jr., Chairman of Highlands Hospital Board of Directors. “As part of the Penn Highlands Healthcare system, Highlands Hospital will remain a viable source of healthcare for the people in this community.”
John Andursky, President and CEO of Highlands Hospital, views the new affiliation as a major boost to the region.
“This affiliation will be great for our community. By partnering with Penn Highlands Healthcare, it will strengthen our ability to recruit new providers and expand services that will ultimately enable the people in the Connellsville area to remain in our region to receive care.”
According to Robert Ordiway, Chairman of the Penn Highlands Healthcare Board, the affiliation with Highlands Hospital will enable Penn Highlands Healthcare to continue the expansion of its footprint in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“We are excited to continue expanding in southwestern Pennsylvania,” said Ordiway. “The Connellsville area is very competitive in terms of healthcare and we are confident that we will deliver the highest level of care to the people in the area.”