Higgins promoted at CNB Bank

Joseph B. Bower, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of CNB Bank, recently announced the promotion of Carla Higgins to Senior Vice President/Client Experience.
In this position, Higgins oversees and facilitates bank-wide strategic initiatives based on client and employee feedback. Additionally, Higgins will be responsible for recruitment and talent acquisition, hiring best in class team members to help deliver a differentiating experience for our clients.
Higgins joined ERIEBANK, a division of CNB Bank, as a community office assistant manager in July 2006 and has since held positions as community office manager, AVP/Regional Administrator and AVP/Commercial Lender in Erie prior to accepting the position of AVP/Quality Assurance Manager for all CNB Bank divisions in September 2017. She was promoted to VP/Quality Assurance in June 2018.
Raised in Erie, Higgins is a graduate of Mercyhurst Preparatory School and earned her B.S. in business administration with a focus in marketing from Edinboro University, and her M.B.A from Gannon University. She is also a 2017 graduate of CNB Financial Corporation’s Leadership Institute.
She volunteers her time serving the community on the board of directors as vice chair for VisitErie, board of trustees secretary for Mercyhurst Preparatory School and a School of Business advisor for Edinboro University.