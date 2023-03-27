Richard Greslick, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CNB Bank, has announced the promotion of Kylie Graham to Senior Vice President, Operations.
In this role, Graham will ensure that the servicing and operational departments of CNB Bank run in an efficient and effective manner to serve the clients of CNB Bank and all its divisions in the best way possible, while also operating as a safe and sound financial institution. Additionally, Graham will oversee the account services, loan servicing, digital archives, client information support, and regional support administration departments; promoting cohesive collaboration to provide exceptional client experiences.
“Kylie is forward-thinking in her approach to operations management,” said Greslick. “Her success over the years has been a direct result of her collaboration and desire to grow and learn, and we are confident that under her guidance, CNB Bank will continue to provide exceptional client experiences.”
Graham began her career with CNB in 2012, where she started as a universal associate. Since then, she has held positions as compliance specialist, compliance officer, assistant vice president of compliance, and most recently, vice president of support.
A native of Clearfield, Graham graduated from Clearfield High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and finance from Slippery Rock University. Additionally, Graham is a graduate of the CNB Leadership Institute and is in the process of completing the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking program in 2023.