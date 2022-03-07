In late 2021, Fullington Trailways learned via a state Department of Transportation Request for Proposal that the bus company’s daily departures (line-runs) were being consolidated. PennDOT’s decision to reduce daily routes was based on budget constraints and also on an audit conducted by the Federal Transit Administration.
Fullington Trailways was the successful bidder of the majority of the routes PennDOT proposed. However, the RFP outline reduced the service levels throughout the state. In certain cases, the reduction was by 50 percent, and in other cases community’s service was completely discontinued.
“We regret that we will be unable to serve to some rural communities we have so enjoyed providing safe and reliable transportation to for so many years. No employees should be adversely affected by this reduction in services,” a statement from Fullington said.
The following modified and reduced bus services in the Progressland region will be effective April 1:
- Schedules 703 & 704 will be discontinued between State College, PA – Harrisburg, PA and return
- Schedules 705 & 740 will be discontinued between State College – Harrisburg, PA and return
- Schedule 715 will be discontinued between State College, PA – Harrisburg, PA
- Schedule 725 & 726 will be discontinued between State College, PA – Harrisburg, PA and return
- Schedule 710 & 730 will be discontinued between Pittsburgh via Dubois/State College – Harrisburg, PA and return
NEW SERVICE
New Schedule will begin Dubois – State College – Harrisburg – King of Prussia – Philadelphia and return.