RIDGWAY — Elker Inn and Suites at 324 Allenhurst Ave. in Ridgway held an open house on May 25. Owners Josh Amacher and Randy Geci had opened earlier in the month, and were fully booked during the Chainsaw Carver’s Rendezvous.
According to its website, this boutique hotel has 14 standard rooms, including a handicapped accessible king room, and two suites. There is plenty of free paved parking, free Wi-Fi, and a complimentary continental breakfast.
Amacher owned the building, which was used as a firehall in 1925. He’d owned it for some time and had a flooring and furniture store there for several years. He and Geci are friends, and when Amacher closed the flooring and carpeting business, the two discussed options of how to repurpose the building. They wanted something that would work for the long term and not let the building sit empty.
Amacher and his wife also own The Wilderness Trail Restaurant on lower Main Street, and many times had heard people who were visiting the area ask where there was a place to stay in town. The pair agreed that there was a market for a hotel and set about planning ways to turn a furniture store into a modern inn.
“In 2014, when all of Ridgway flooded, we had 14 inches of water in this building. So, before we did any remodeling work, we raised this floor up 30 inches, and made sure we were good and high. Then we raised the parking lot up too, making sure we’d never be flooded again. So, there’s a lot of things you can’t see that had to be done before the vision of a hotel could be realized,” Amacher said. He did the construction and finishing work himself and had the cabinets and the fireplace in the lobby breakfast area custom made. He was also the interior decorator, choosing simple clean lines and complimentary shades of gray flooring.
They feel that their location is ideal because it is within walking distance of several other business and recreation locations. Geci added, “The guests that we’ve had here frequent the local businesses, including Josh’s restaurant, The Wilderness Trail. People can choose from Joey’s Bakery for eateries, as well as the Brew Bank, Subway, or Fox’s Pizza which are all nearby. People are also renting bikes or canoes from Lazy River on Main Street. We do know that people staying here are really helping other businesses in Ridgway too. We’re beginning to see it now, and every little bit helps.”
Both Amacher and Geci agree that they are still experiencing a learning curve involving the software and booking systems but feel they have resolved any issues that have come up. Check-in can be handled remotely by providing a code for entry into the building and the guest’s room. Security is always maintained.
Contact the Elker Inn and Suites at 1-855-88ELKER, or by accessing their website at www.elkerinn.com.