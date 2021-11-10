Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce will begin the annual Elf on the Shelf holiday event on Friday, Nov. 12 through Dec. 10 at numerous local businesses. Register to win the grand prize gift basket which contains gifts from all 24 participants. The basket is valued at more than $1,200.
Week 1 (Nov. 12-19)
- Allstate Insurance, Hal Beimel
- wOK!w
- Buck’s Pizza
- Historica Plus Antiques
- Santinoceto’s Italian Market
Week 2 (Nov. 19-26)
- Best Jewelers
- Timberland Federal Credit Union
- Curwensville Ace Hardware
- Curwensville Florist
- 120 Pub & Grub
- Zalno Jewelers
Week 3 (Nov. 26-Dec. 3)
- CNB Bank- S. Second Street
- First Commonwealth Bank
- Grice Gun Shop
- Pizza Hut
- Starr Hill Vineyard & WInery (at Walmart Supercenter)
- State Farm, Lindsie Wisor
Week 4 (Dec. 3-10)
- Bob’s Army & Navy
- Gates Hardware
- Hidden Star Country Kitchen
- Jim’s Sports Center
- Shaw Public Library
- Scotto’s Pizza