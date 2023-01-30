DuBOIS — The 2022 Small Business of the Year Award was presented to Calliari’s Bakery at Saturday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Business Bash at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake.
The small business award is given based on the criteria of staying power, growth, involvement in the community and contributions. Award winners must also be locally-owned, privately held businesses with no more than 50 employees.
A proud but humble Brad Calliari, who owns the bakery, along with his wife, Sue, accepted the award.
“I don’t get out and talk, it’s the first time I’ve ever done this, but I’m very honored,” said Brad Callari.
Calliari’s Bakery has been a family-owned business for 37 years, said Dana Smith, who presented the award and is a previous chamber Small Business of the Year Award recipient. They have 11 employees, five full-time, six part-time.
“They have a love for their community and a love for excellent food, and they strive to provide superior customer service,” said Smith.
However, Smith said he sensed there was much more to the story of Brad and Sue Calliari and their family business.
“I had the great fortune of talking to their daughter, Aliscia, and that’s when things became crystal clear,” said Smith. “When a child quits their job as Aliscia did to come and work for the family business, in my humble opinion, you know everything you need to know about the business right then and there.”
As Aliscia Calliari spoke with Smith, he said the pride in the bakery and of her parents stood out.
“She (Aliscia) shared with me stories about Calliari’s commitment to serve others and the humbleness of her parents to provide their services quietly and without pomp and circumstance,” said Smith. “She told me about the quilts and the lap blankets that her mom makes for the residents of local nursing homes. She told me about the monetary gifts that they provide to programs such as youth basketball when they have no equipment. They do all this without the expectation of anything in return. She also told me about her father during the COVID years going door-to-door to some of the elderly folks and some others who were too afraid to come out because of the disease and the meals were delivered directly to them.”
Smith said Aliscia Calliari also told him about how her parents prepare special meals for those who have lost loved ones.
“I also found out that they donate to Toys for Tots, various Boy Scout troops, our community veterans,” said Smith. “I learned that they provide soup and bread to many, many local functions. I also talked to a lot of people who have simply eaten their food, especially their bread. And one thing that I instantly observed, and I like to think of myself as a keen observer, the people talking about Calliari’s Bakery, their food, their service — everyone has a smile on their face as they related the joy they have in those things. So even though this humble man and humble woman do all of these things without any expectations, tonight is their night to be recognized for their kind hearts, great food and amazing success.”
Calliari’s Bakery was also presented an award citation from state Rep. Mike Armanini, who was in attendance, as well as state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, who was unable to attend.