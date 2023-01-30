Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Foggy early. A mix of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.