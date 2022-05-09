HOUTZDALE — Dollar General has announced it recently remodeled and updated its store at 705 McAteer St. in Houtzdale to its DG Market format.
The new store format plans to provide area residents with an updated layout and new offerings including an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.
“We are excited to provide Houtzdale residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently-remodeled location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “The new DG Market format aims to provide the Houtzdale community with an updated design and closer access to fresh foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”