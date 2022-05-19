TIPTON — DelGrosso’s Park will open for the 2022 Summer Season on Saturday, May 21.
“We are so excited for opening day and to kick off our 75th Anniversary Season, says park President Carl Crider, Jr.
On opening weekend, guests can enjoy 75 minutes of free rides each day from noon to 1:15 p.m. Then, the park is offering a special deal of Buy One All-Day Fun Pass and Get One for Only $10 from 1:15pm-close. All-Day Fun Passes in the month of May are $21.95 each.
The mission of DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash has always been to provide high-quality food and family entertainment in a clean, safe, and friendly environment.
“While many things have changed through our 75 years, our commitment to our mission has not,” says Crider.
DelGrosso’s Park –Ride Park will be open from noon –8 p.m.
The Laguna Splash Water Park will open at 11 a.m. Memorial Day weekend, May 28, 29, and 30. All-Day Fun Passes in May are just $21.95 each and include the Water Park on Memorial Day Weekend.
Service Members and Veterans who show a form of Military I.D. at the ticket booth will receive a free All-Day Fun Pass wristband on Monday, May 30.
Pricing for 2022 is set at $21.95 for May and September or $31.95 for June, July and August. There are coupons and online savings available.
DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash will be open six days a week starting Saturday, June 4, 2022. DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash will be closed on Tuesdays all season long.
Delgrosso’s Park attracts an estimated 250,000 visitors a year.
A full 2022 Operating Schedule, Event Listing, and More for DelGrosso’s Park can be found online at www.mydelgrossopark.com and on the DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash Facebook page.