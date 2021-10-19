DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare has welcomedcertified physician assistant Nicholas Cunningham to its medical staff.
Cunningham joins the teams at QCare Clearfield, located at 1900 River Rd. in Clearfield; QCare DuBois, located at 621 South Main St. in DuBois; QCare Moshannon Valley, located at 271 Railroad St. in Philipsburg; QCare Punxsutawney, located at 551 West Mahoning St. in Punxsutawney; and QCare St. Marys, located at 761 Johnsonburg Rd. in St. Marys.
For medical concerns that aren’t quite an emergency but need to be seen today, QCare Walk-In Clinics offer immediate medical services for flu-like symptoms; fever; vomiting; coughs, colds and sinus problems; earaches; sprains; back pain; rashes; minor eye problems; minor cuts and abrasions; minor aches and pains; bladder infections; tick and insect bites; or animal bites.
Patients can also receive other convenient services, including driver’s license physicals, Work and Department of Transportation physicals, tetanus shots, suture removal, laboratory testing and X-rays.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Cunningham obtained clinical experience at Dr. Duy Ba Nguyen Pediatrics/Outpatient Medicine in Uniontown, Penn Highlands Life’s Journey in DuBois, Penn Highlands Family Medicine in St. Marys, Penn Highlands General Surgery in DuBois, Bradford Guidance Center in Bradford, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh and Penn Highlands Emergency Medicine in Clearfield.
Cunningham earned his Master of Physician Assistant Science and Bachelor of Health Science from Saint Francis University in Loretto.