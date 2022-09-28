Clearfield County Commissioners tackled several topics at their recent meeting including several new hires, leasing a dishwasher for the Clearfield County Jail and vacancies on various boards.
Commissioners approved the following new hires — Keisha Dillon, Maria Hammond, Thomas Jurgensmeyer and Troy Peace, all 911 telecommunicators; Aaron Conaway, Bruce Gess and Collin Meeker, all corrections officers at CCJ; and Katelyn Gibbons, a custodian at CCJ.
“We’ve had a lot of separations lately,” stated Commissioner Dave Glass. “Hiring four telecommunicators and three corrections officers is a good sign.”
Commissioners also approved the transfer of David Gallagher from deputy warden of operations at CCJ to warden, effective Oct. 3.
The separation of Stephen Johnston, assistant district attorney, was also approved.
In other business, commissioners approved the lease/rental of a dishwashing machine for the CCJ at a cost of $225 per month for two years from ECOLAB. The current dishwasher has been broken for some time and inmates have been washing dishes by hand. The contract includes a maintenance agreement that includes repairs, with the exception of intentional damage.
Commissioners approved the appointment of Kellie Strouse of CNB Bank to the Clearfield County Tax Assessment Appeals Board. Strouse replaces Joe Kelly, who has resigned.
They also announced a vacancy on the Clearfield Jefferson Airport Authority Board. Anyone interested in serving on the board should send a letter of interest to commissioners by Oct. 8.
Also, a 48-month lease agreement with Doing Better Business Finance, LLC for a copier was approved.