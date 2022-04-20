Colonial Courtyard names two to new posts

Roberta “Bobbi” Bradford has been named to a new role as Executive Operations Director at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield, an IntegraCare senior living community. Brittany Rougeux has been named as the facility’s new resident wellness director
“This role has been rewarding and has offered me the unique opportunity to engage with residents and families in a setting which encourages a supportive and healthy lifestyle in an assisted living community,” Bradford said of her post. “My career has spanned different healthcare settings and transitioning to senior living has enabled me to use my clinical and business skills to provide a caring experience for residents and families.”
Bradford has master’s degrees in nursing and business administration as well as a Pennsylvania certificate in assisted living administration. She received both of her nursing degrees from Penn State University.
Bradford took the role of resident wellness director at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield in April 2021.
In December, Bradford was named EOO at Clearfield.
Bradford is a native of the region but had moved away until returning to “care for my aging parents several years ago.”
She resides in Cherry Tree and is married. The Bradfords have two adult children and four grandchildren.
Rougeux was named to the resident wellness director post after the position opened due to Bradford’s promotion. Rougeux resides in the Bigler area.
Rougeux is an LPN with experience working in long term skilled nursing settings and most recently as an account manager/LPN with a local home health agency.
For more information, contact Sandy English, community relations director at 814-765-2246, or by email at senglish@integracare.com.