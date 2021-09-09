Coalport native elected chair of PA Bankers Association 

HARRISBURG — Wesley M. “Wes” Weymers, President and Chief Executive Officer of GNB Financial Services Inc./The Gratz Bank, and formerly of Coalport, was recently elected chair of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association. As chair, he will lead Pennsylvania’s largest banking trade association.
A native of Coalport, Weymers graduated from Glendale Jr./Sr. High School in 1975. Following graduation, he graduated from Penn State and St. Francis Universities, and completed studies at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
Weymers lives in Elizabethville with his wife, Barbara. They are the parents of four grown children, Wesley II, Michael, Kathleen, and Robert, and have eight grandchildren.
In this position, Weymers will have oversight of the board’s policies and procedures and lead the strategic direction of the association. The association’s board of directors, which includes the association’s officers, policy committee chairs, group and deposit representatives, and at-large members will meet at least quarterly to determine the policies and administration of the association.
Weymers currently serves as the president and CEO of The Gratz Bank in Gratz. He has vast experience within the Pennsylvania banking industry, having previously served as chief executive officer and president of Curwensville State Bank, as well as in senior management roles with the First National Bank of Mifflintown, The Juniata Valley Bank, Northwest Savings Bank, and United States National Bank.
“I am honored to chair an organization that represents community banks and consumers in the State of Pennsylvania. Throughout my nearly 40 years in banking, I have had the privilege of serving my community by helping local customers and families to fulfill their dreams every day,” Weymers said. “Banks are the backbone of every community. As the PA Bankers chair, I look forward to building a stronger banking industry by assisting PA banks through the COVID-19 recovery, advocating for pro-banking policy issues, and delivering meaningful diversity, equity and inclusion resources to the PA Bankers membership.”