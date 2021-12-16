CNB Bank promotes Kassab to Senior Executive Vice President/Chief Experience Officer

Joseph B. Bower, Jr., CEO of CNB Bank, recently announced the promotion of Leanne Kassab, CFMP, to the position of Senior Executive Vice President/Chief Experience Officer.
In this role, Kassab will oversee all areas of client and employee experience for the organization’s multiple delivery channels and over 700 employees located throughout the Bank’s footprint in western Pennsylvania, western New York, central and northeastern Ohio and Roanoke, Virginia.
In addition to her most recent responsibilities as Executive Vice President of Client Experience that include marketing, online experience, card experience, training and development, communications, customer service, financial literacy and quality assurance standards, Kassab will now also oversee all areas of employee experience, talent acquisition, onboarding, and employee engagement.
“We strive to make a positive difference in all of our communities and Leanne’s passion for customer and employee experience has been second to none,” said Bower. “Her leadership and dedication to the Bank’s ongoing success for the last 25 years has led to this much-deserved promotion.”
A native of Clearfield, Leanne graduated from Clearfield Area High School and went on to receive her B.S. degree in business administration/marketing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Since then, she has earned six banking diplomas from the Professional Development Network.