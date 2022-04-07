CNB Bank finalizes plans to complete expansion in Clearfield

Joseph B. Bower, Jr., CEO of CNB Bank, has announced the bank’s plans to move forward with the expansion of its headquarters through the construction of a multi-use building on Market Street in downtown Clearfield.
“We are pleased to begin the expansion of our headquarters, demonstrating our continued investment in the community as one of Clearfield’s largest employers,” Bower said. “We remain committed to the local economy through career opportunities, support of our local nonprofit organizations, capital for local businesses and the numerous volunteer hours our team members donate to make this area a great place to live.”
Plans have been confirmed for a new, no less than 12,000 square feet, building expansion that is designed to maintain the historical downtown facade to match Clearfield’s existing architecture. Construction is scheduled to begin in May, with the completion of the project anticipated during the fourth quarter of this year.
Eight years ago, the bank completed a $6 million expansion that provided workspace for a total of 180 employees. Since then, the bank has added over 50 new positions and plans to continue to add to its local workforce.