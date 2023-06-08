“CNB Bank employees at the Clearfield main office recently participated in a donation drive to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness,” CNB Employee Resources Assistant Taylor Butler explained.
“Each month, the bank’s employee resources team has a goal to support a local organization and contribute to a community project.”
Butler continued, “The team recognized the need to support the homeless population in the area, considering the limited resources currently available to them. Donations of coats, clothing, and blankets were given to a local mission in Harrisburg and a church’s homeless mission closet, the Closet of Hope.”
Butler went on to explain, “Due to the increasing need, the team also chose to collect items for local homeless projects and shelters during April 2023.”
“After donating to a local men’s shelter, the team looked for an organization to focus on providing aid for both women and children in Clearfield County; Community Action’s Crossroads Project, which assists families with emergency shelter and housing assistance through social service resources, was selected as a beneficiary,” Butler continued.
The Crossroads Director Suella Himes, and Coordinator Becky Misko provided the team with a list of items needed by their domestic violence shelter and the CNB Bank team got started collecting laundry and household cleaning products, hygiene items, non-perishable food and flashlights.
“Donations and projects such as CNB Bank’s enable Crossroads to provide victims of domestic violence a safe place to stay and basic daily necessities while they establish plans for a safer future,” noted Misko.
Himes added, “Donations also provide encouragement to victims that someone cares and wants them to have a brighter day and future.”
The Crossroads Project enables individuals and families affected by domestic violence with up to 30-days emergency shelter with meals, while Crossroads staff provide free and confidential services including safety planning, information and referral and legal advocacy.
Crossroads also provides a 24-hour domestic violence prevention hotline and support group activities.
“The CNB Bank team believes that helping individuals can have a positive impact on their lives, and perhaps even the world,” Butler said.