CNB Bank celebrates opening of State College office

STATE COLLEGE — A ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday marked the opening of the CNB Bank Private Client Solutions office in State College.
The new office, located at 1960 Old Gatesburg Rd., represents CNB Bank’s first establishment in the town, featuring a team of investment advisors who will work with area clients to develop customized asset management strategies that meet their goals and objectives.
CNB Financial Corp. President and CEO, Mike Peduzzi, expressed his enthusiasm for the opening of the new office.
“We are thrilled to bring CNB Bank’s exceptional services to the State College market. We have many customers in this market that we have connected with through our business development team over several years, and now our current and prospective customers will benefit from having our financial experts right in town,” Peduzzi said.
“With this expansion, we aim to provide even more accessible personalized financial solutions and unparalleled customer experiences to the community. Our team is eager to establish strong relationships and assist individuals and businesses with their banking and wealth management needs.”