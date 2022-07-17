Clearfield woman receives Outstanding General Manager Award from McDonald’s

McDonald’s recently recognized McDonald’s of Clearfield General Manager Carrie Bennett. The annual award commends the top 10 percent of restaurant managers across the nation in regard to sales, customer service and operations.
To be eligible for the award, a general manager must have at least one year of experience and be a graduate of Hamburger University, McDonald’s global operations training and leadership development program.
“Carrie took a people first approach by creating a culture that made her employees feel at home and welcomed each day they arrived to work,” said Owner/Operator John Coyle. Bennett became general manager in September 2019 and has worked with the company since January 1995. She has developed her management staff to an average of 10 shift qualified managers.
“Carrie keeps her team and her guests her top priority,” Coyle said. “From making a ‘home’ for workers in the crew room to celebrating her team with treats and snacks, she loves on every one of her team members.”