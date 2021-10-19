GRAMPIAN — AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers on America’s public safety network in Cambria, Clearfield, Indiana, and Somerset Counties recently got a big boost in wireless connectivity.
AT&T has added new cell sites to enhance the region’s mobile broadband coverage and help give residents and first responders on FirstNet faster, more reliable wireless service. The new sites were turned on in the following communities:
• Clearfield County: A new site boosts coverage and capacity to the town of Grampian and along SR-219. A second site will provide coverage and capacity to the town of Luthersburg as well as cover U.S. Routes 322 and 219.