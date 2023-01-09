WESTOVER — Burnside Township’s board of supervisors made no changes to leadership at its recent reorganizational meeting.
Jason Sunderland will remain chairman and Brian Beck, vice chairman. The third supervisor is Shae Harkleroad. All three supervisors will serve as roadmasters.
Beck was named as the delegate to the Moshannon Valley Council of Governments, Harkleroad, the township representative to the building codes committee; and Sunderland, delegate to the Clearfield County Sewage Agency. Sunderland will also continue to serve as the township’s emergency management coordinator.
Diana Rorabaugh was retained as the secretary/treasurer. John Lhota of Miller, Kistler & Campbell, State College, will remain the township’s solicitor.
With the exception of August, meetings will continue to be held on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 2447 Ridge Rd., Westover. The August business meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.
First Commonwealth Bank will continue to serve as depository; Keystone Collections Group, local services tax collector; and Swift Kennedy & Co., insurance company.
Beck, Harkleroad, Sunderland, Ron Kruise, William Rorabaugh, James Lauer and Kurt Brothers were named as part-time, as-needed employees.
The rate for reimbursement of township officials for the use of personal vehicles for township business was set at 65.5 cents per mile –the rate allowed by the Internal Revenue Service.
At the monthly meeting that followed the supervisors approved the purchase of a three-point hitch leaf blower at a cost of $6,711 and approved Walter Hopkins & Co. LLC auditing the township’s financial records.