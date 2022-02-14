BURNSIDE - Burnside Borough Council was recently notified it received a grant from the Clearfield County Conservation District.
At council’s recent meeting it noted the funds totaling $23,500 will used to upgrade Benzie Road and take measures to remove sediment from entering the nearby waterway.
Matt Benzie who lives on the highway told council if they need assistance with the next steps to complete the project, he is willing to assist.
Council also formerly adopted a policy concerning delinquent water and wastewater accounts with balances of $250 or more. They will now be required to pay 50 per of the past due account and their current invoice, in full, by the fifth day of the month to avoid having their water turned off.
They will then need to continue paying half of the delinquent amount plus the current invoice until they get their balance paid off. If the current invoice and half of the past due amount is not paid in full by the fifth day of each month, the water service will be turned off.
Council also approved the borough participating in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program and entered into a contract with the state Department of Human Services.
The LIHWAP is part of an emergency effort, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure low-income households have access to drinking water and wastewater services.