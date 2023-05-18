HYDE — Clearfield’s Hayvin Bumbarger’s 2-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday against Huntingdon plated Morgen Billotte to give the Bison a 6-5 walkoff win over the Bearcats. It was the second walkoff win in a row for the Bison, who topped P-O, 5-4, last Thursday.
The victory is the 650th in the storied career of longtime Bison head coach Sid Lansberry, who took over the program in 1972. His career record stands at 650-469-4. The Clearfield baseball program has 864 wins since it began in 1939.
“I had no idea,” Lansberry said. “I was shocked when (assistant coach) Brandon Billotte gave me the ball after the game. But the most important thing is it was a big win for the kids. We’ve been struggling, and to get two walkoffs in a row is a big deal.
“We are starting to get better. The kids have really improved because they’ve worked hard.”
Clearfield led 4-1 going to the top of the seventh behind the pitching of Billotte, who had given up just four hits through six.
Huntingdon scored four in the top of the seventh, getting two off Billotte, who exited with two on and two out when he hit his 100th pitch and two off reliever Anthony Lopez, who got a strikeout to end the inning.
Billotte ended up with a final stat line of 6 2/3 innings pitched, giving up three runs on six hits, while walking two batters and striking out five.
“Morgen pitched great,” Lansberry said. “He mowed them down through five innings. He had a no-hitter through four. He just got a little tired there at the end when his pitch count got up.”
The Bison began their seventh-inning rally when pinch-hitter Craig Mays drew a walk off Huntingdon starter Josh Zaleski.
Billotte followed and was hit by a pitch by Zaleski, who came off the mound in favor of Lincoln Miller.
Lopez hit a sacrifice bunt to move both runners up a base and Hayden Rumsky followed with a groundout that scored Mays to tie the game at 5-5.
Bumbarger ended it three pitches later with a single to left on a 1-1 count.
“That was a big, big, big sac bunt by Anthony,” Lansberry said. “That was critical. It set us up to get two clutch at bats. Hayden fought off a tough pitch to get the first run in and to set up Bummy to be the hero.”
Bumbarger also had an RBI double in the Bison’s 3-run first inning. Bumbarger and Cole Bloom each had two hits for Clearfield, which improved to 7-12 with the win.
The Bison are back in action today, hosting DuBois.
Huntingdon—5
Mykut cf 3012, Foster lf-2b 3000, Marshall c 3000, Steele ss 3010, Wallen rf 3220, B. Woodward dh 3010, Zaleski p 0000, G. Woodward 1b 3122, Miller 3b-p 1100, Gutshall 3b 0000, Hack 2b-3b 2000, Sheffield ph 1111. Totals: 25-5-8-5.
Clearfield—6
Billotte p-3b 3110, Lopez ss-p 2101, Rumsky 3b-2b 3111, Bumbarger 1b 4122, Domico rf 3011, Bloom c 3021, Quick cr 0000, Welker dh 3000, Patrick 2b 0000, Kushner cf 3010, Mikesell lf 1100, Irvin ph 1010, Mays ph 0100. Totals: 26-6-9-6.
Score by Innings
Huntingdon 000 010 4—5 8 3
Clearfield 300 010 2—6 9 0
Errors—G. Woodward 2, Zaleski. LOB—Huntingdon 3, Clearfield 4. 2B—G. Woodward 2; Bumbarger. HBP—Foster (by Billotte); Billotte (by Zaleski). SAC—Lopez. SF—Lopez. SB—G. Woodward 2, Miller; Billotte. CS—Domico.
Pitching
Huntingdon: Zaleski—6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Miller—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Billotte—6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Lopez—1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Lopez (1-0). LP—Zaleski.