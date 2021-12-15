CLAYSBURG — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team fell to host Claysburg-Kimmel 43-41 on Wednesday.
The Black Knights held a 25-18 lead at the half, but were outscored 18-7 in the third quarter to fall behind 36-32.
Sam Howard led Mo Valley with 13 points, while Kadin Hansel added 10.
The Black Knights slipped to 0-2 overall and in the Inter County Conference.
Mo Valley travels to Curwensville on Friday.
Moshannon Valley—41
Kitko 2 0-0 6, Hansel 3 1-2 10, Webb 0 1-2 1, Hummel 1 3-8 5, Howard 4 5-8 13, Evans 1 1-2 3, Kephart 1 0-2 3, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Beish 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 11-24 41.
Claysburg-Kimmel—43
Ritchey 1 1-7 3, Mauk 3 0-0 7, W. Buell 6 6-7 21, Barr 0 0-0 0, Emeigh 1 3-4 5, Francona 0 0-0 0, P. Buell 0 0-0 0, Claycomb 0 0-0 0, A. Walters 0 0-0 0, Simpson 0 0-0 0, Draeges 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-18 43.
Three-pointers: Hansel 3, Kitko 2, Kephart; W. Buell 3, Diehl, Mauk.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 12 13 7 9—41
Claysburg 9 9 18 7—43