ALLPORT — The West Branch softball team dropped a 10-7 decision to visiting Bucktail on Thursday.
Bucktail scored four runs in the top of the first and added five in the fifth, leading 9-2 at the time. The Lady Warriors rallied, but couldn’t catch the Lady Bucks.
Greysyn Gable led West Branch with three hits, including a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Makena Moore added two hits with a double and two RBIs.
Madison Nelson also had two hits, while Kamryn MacTavish scored three runs.
West Branch slipped to 2-5 with the loss.
The Lady Warriors are back in action Tuesday, visiting Bellwood-Antis.
Bucktail—10
J. Burrows 2b-ss 3320, H. Burrows c 4100, Wagner ss-p 4232, Poorman p-1b 4201, Francis 3b 4121, Mason 1b-2b 4132, Isaacs lf 2000, Lowery rf 4021, Probert cf 4000. Totals: 33-10-12-7.
West Branch—7
Cantolina cf 3000, Bainey 3b 4100, MacTavish ss 1300, Gable c 4232, Moore 1b-p 3022, Graham lf 4000, Nelson p-2b 4022, Betts rf 4010, Butler 2b 1000, Mcgonigal 2b 0000, Smeal cr 0100. Totals: 28-7-8-6.
Score by Innings
Bucktail 400 051 0—10 12 1
West Branch 100 120 3— 7 8 6
Errors—J. Burrows; Bainey, Betts, Butler, Gable, Moore 2. DP—Bucktail. LOB—Bucktail 5, West Branch 7. 2B—Wagner, Mason 2, Lowery; Moore. 3B—Gable. SAC—Isaacs 2. HBP—Butler (by Poorman). SB—Gable.
Pitching
Bucktail: Poorman—4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; Wagner—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
West Branch: Nelson—5 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO; Moore—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Poorman. LP—Nelson (0-4).