Weather Alert

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE...CLEARFIELD... BLAIR...CAMBRIA...HUNTINGDON...AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1143 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from Houtzdale to Belsano and moving southeast at 25 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR... Osceola Mills, Houtzdale and Jeffries around 1150 PM EST. Sandy Ridge around 1200 AM EST. Tyrone, Bald Eagle and Ehrenfeld around 1210 AM EST. Portage, Warriors Mark and Birmingham around 1215 AM EST. Lilly, Sankertown and Cresson around 1220 AM EST. Franklinville and Spruce Creek around 1225 AM EST. * This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 18 to 59. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && TIME...MOT...LOC 0443Z 305DEG 24KT 4085 7834 4054 7890