Bryan Rust’s rough start to the season took another frustrating turn this weekend when he sustained a lower-body injury that sidelined him both games.
And given that coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday that he wasn’t sure if Rust would travel with the Penguins on their upcoming four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle, it sure sounds like he will be out again Monday in Calgary.
Rust was injured during pregame warmups before Friday’s 1-0 win against the Islanders in New York. According to the team, he took a tumble during his first spin around the ice and went straight down the tunnel to the dressing room.
He was a surprise scratch Friday. And a day later, when the Penguins hosted the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena, Rust remained out of action.
“Rusty’s continuing to be evaluated,” Sullivan said before Saturday’s game.
The 29-year-old has now missed nine of the team’s 21 games this season.
Rust was hurt during the second game of the season. After he missed three weeks of action with that lower-body injury, he went nine games without scoring before he broke through in Wednesday’s win against Vancouver.
Rust was hopeful that goal would get him going. Then he went down in warmups two days later.
Needless to say, that’s probably not what Rust had envisioned heading into one of the most important seasons of his career.
Not only is right winger in the final year of his contract, he has also been pushing to make the U.S. Olympic team.
Saturday, Evan Rodrigues again skated with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel on the top line. He has been one of Pittsburgh’s best forwards this season.
“E-Rod’s playing some really good hockey,” Guentzel said Friday. “He’s a really good player. So just another guy that steps up when his number is called.”
Considering how well Rodrigues has played with whichever two linemates are next to him, the Crosby line could keep up chugging despite Rust’s absence.
But bumping up Rodrigues has a trickle-down effect on the rest of the lineup. When he was centering the third line before Rust’s latest injury, the Penguins were able to throw at their opponents four forward lines capable of scoring goals.
Now, Rodrigues’ old line could be asked to play a more conservative style.
For the second straight game, Brian Boyle got a jersey, centering a bottom-six line. Sullivan gave Boyle the nod over Sam Lafferty, who last played on Oct. 28.
“Brian had a great game for us [Friday],” he said. “He’s a really conscientious defensive player and another faceoff man. He’s a real good shot-blocker. He’s a good penalty killer. And he brings an element of physicality to our game.”
Murray on waivers
The Ottawa Senators on Saturday placed Matt Murray on waivers, just 13 months after acquiring the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie from the Penguins then signing him to a four-year contract that pays him $6.25 million annually.
In explaining the roster move, Senators coach D.J. Smith said the Senators hoped that Murray, who recently missed time after getting COVID-19, would return to full health and rediscover his game with their American Hockey League club.
Given Murray’s sizable salary and his struggles during the past two seasons, it seems unlikely he will be claimed off waivers.
Murray, 27, is winless in six starts this season and overall has a 10-18-1 record with a .892 save percentage in his 33 games with the rebuilding Senators.
Islanders shut down
One day after the Penguins beat the Islanders at UBS Arena in New York, the NHL announced that the Islanders will have their schedule postponed through at least the end of November because of a COVID outbreak within the club.
This is the second time this month that a team Pittsburgh had just played went on a COVID-related hiatus. The Senators had three games postponed after beating the Penguins on Nov. 13 despite being without Murray and several others.