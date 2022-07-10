MILWAUKEE — It wasn’t the first and won’t be the last. But Pirates players on Saturday seemed to really appreciate what manager Derek Shelton did during a seventh-inning rally on Saturday, arguing on behalf of Bryan Reynolds whenever home-plate umpire Roberto Ortiz rung up the center fielder on an awful called third strike.
The ejection — Shelton’s second this season — came amid a four-run outburst for the Pirates in their 4-3 victory over the Brewers at American Family Field. Two batters after Shelton was tossed, Ben Gamel hit a two-run homer that put the Pirates ahead for good.
“I loved it,” Reynolds said. “I really, really appreciated it.”
Whether or not the ejection did anything for the Pirates’ collective energy is up for debate. Three consecutive hits had Shelton’s team humming. Their bullpen also did an outstanding job steadying the ship.
Maybe we’ll agree on this: It certainly didn’t hurt.
“I think we were energized regardless,” Reynolds said. “But it’s always good when your manager does that.”
Shelton certainly had a point. Reynolds, who had entered the game as a pinch-hitter, took a four-seam fastball from Brad Boxberger that was several inches off the plate. He knew it was a ball and was visibly frustrated, but those emotions didn’t last long as Shelton took over.
“It’s important to protect your players,” Shelton said. “We needed Reynolds to stay in the game. It’s just one of those things that happens.”
It turned out to be a crazy turn of events for Shelton. His team had just one hit through six, then he was clearly ticked and eventually ejected. He ultimately got to celebrate one of the more entertaining Pirates wins from the clubhouse during an emotional turn of events.
“It was a good last hour or so,” Shelton said.
Bullpen shines
Aside from the Shelton ejection, the Pirates also got some outstanding relief work from the bullpen. Eric Stout relieved Zach Thompson and got Kolten Wong to pop out to shortstop to end the fifth, stranding a runner.
An unearned run charged to Stout scored when Keston Hiura singled to left and Gamel made his first error since before COVID-19 in the sixth before Duane Underwood Jr. pitched out of a jam in the seventh.
Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez reached on a double and single before Underwood Jr. struck out Andrew McCutchen, and Yoshi Tsutsugo threw home to get Tellez.
Wil Crowe and David Bednar finished with six up and six down in the eighth and ninth.
“That was fun to watch,” said Chase De Jong, who earned the win to improve to 4-0 this season. “I was top-stepping it for Underwood.
“That was really cool to see all these guys go out there and attack guys and make them earn everything they get. It was really cool from the bullpen. I’m really proud of these guys.”