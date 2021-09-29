Three or four days after the 2020 season ended, Jacob Stallings could sense that something was eating at Bryan Reynolds. And it wasn’t just a sore back.
Reynolds had brought his family to one of Stallings’ older son Emmitt’s fall ball games in suburban Nashville last October. Stallings later learned that Reynolds had already started lifting again and was plenty sore from squatting.
“It was right then that I knew he had a hunger and desire to work as hard as he worked to come into the season and have a good year,” Stallings said.
That assessment turned to be spot on, as Reynolds has unquestionably been the most positive story associated with the Pirates. He was one of two All-Star starters along with another Tennessean, Adam Frazier, who was later traded.
Reynolds didn’t just erase his 2020 season, an aberration where he hit .189 and had an OPS of .632, he obliterated it the way he has so many balls to the gap and over the fence this season, his stellar offensive season netting him the Roberto Clemente Award (team MVP) from the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
In 154 games entering play Wednesday, Reynolds was slashing .296/.384/.508 with 34 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 90 runs scored. His .893 OPS ranks 11th among all National League hitters, while he is fourth in on-base percentage (.384) and eighth in hits (162).
“I didn’t hang my hat on last year,” Reynolds said earlier this season. “It’s good to play the way that I know I can.”
Among NL outfielders, only two — Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and Cincinnati’s Nick Castellanos — have more extra-base hits than Reynolds (63). Meanwhile, looking at FanGraphs’ calculation of Wins Above Replacement (WAR), Reynolds ranks sixth among NL position players at 5.2.
“He should get MVP votes this year,” Stallings said. “Any time you can say that, I think it says all you need to say about a player’s season. He’s been phenomenal.”
In a new position, too. Stallings said he was a little hesitant when Reynolds shifted from left field to center earlier in the season after neither Anthony Alford nor Dustin Fowler could hold the job. Not because Stallings questioned Reynolds’ ability; he was simply that good in left.
Reynolds has played so well defensively — and so much — that those concerns have been assuaged. In addition to producing a ton at the plate, Reynolds has played the most innings of any NL center fielder (1,107 2/3) while also recording the most putouts (315). Among all NL outfielders, only St. Louis Harrison Bader (14) has been worth more Outs Above Average (10), according to Statcast.
“He’s been as good as it gets out there,” Stallings said.
Asked what has impressed him the most about Reynolds, Pirates manager Derek Shelton offered two thoughts — a little different but still contributing toward the same thing.
The first: accountability. The second: how hard Reynolds plays.
Shelton cited an example from Monday’s shellacking in Cincinnati. In a blowout game, Reynolds busted his butt to try and turn a double into a triple, which didn’t actually happen because third-base coach Joey Cora held Yoshi Tsutsugo at third.
Another example played out Tuesday, although it was a closer game. Reynolds drove a ball to center in the seventh inning. Instead of half-heartedly jogging to first, considering the catch probability was plenty high, Reynolds ran it out.
And when Cubs center fielder Rafael Ortega dropped the ball, Reynolds was already in scoring position — and scored when the next batter, Colin Moran, singled through the right side.
“Regardless of the game or situation, he continues to play hard,” Shelton said of Reynolds. “When your best player plays like that every night, it really sets the tone. ... That speaks to what we want to stand for.”
As for other winners, Stallings was a repeat winner of the Chuck Tanner Award, handed out to the player who’s most cooperative with the media, while David Bednar won the Steve Blass Award, given to the club’s best pitcher.
Stallings was a no-brainer. He’s easily the Pirates’ most introspective player, while he has also grown more comfortable when it comes to a voice-of-the-team kind of role, the player willing to speak honestly about the situation facing the Pirates and somebody with the ability (on the field) to back it up.
Bednar was also an easy pick for best pitcher — and not just because so many guys have been hurt. The 26-year-old right-hander has blossomed into a legitimate back-of-the-bullpen arm, with Bednar going 3-1 this season with a 2.11 ERA and three saves in 60 appearances (59 2/3 innings). Bednar has used a three-pitch mix to strike out 76 and an attacking mindset to walk just 19.
Besides having a 1.50 ERA in 32 games at PNC Park, taking the mound to “Renegade,” Bednar has made 11 consecutive scoreless appearances and has been scored upon just three times in his last 31 outings (33 2/3 innings) dating back to June 18.
But the big-ticket item here, obviously, is Reynolds, who buried a frustrating 2020 campaign and looked even better than he did as a rookie in 2019, blossoming into legitimately one of the best outfielders in MLB.
“He had a down year last year, but I don’t think anybody was really worried about how he would bounce back just because he’s been so consistent his whole life with hitting,” Stallings said. “He’s a borderline superstar player. Really glad he’s on our team.”