Harness racing at the 161st Clearfield County Fair began Sunday with nine races featuring 2-year-old trotters.
Brady Brown and Roger Hammer each won a pair of races with five other drivers each claiming a win on the clay-based, all-weather, half-mile track.
Two-Year-Old Colts and Geldings led off Sunday’s program and Imperial Zette picked up the first win of the day with a wire-to-wire win in the Earl Hallstrom Memorial. Imperial Zette was driven to victory in 2:10.0 by Tony Schadel.
Imperial Zette held off a hard-charging Gitchygitchygoo, driven by Dave Brickell, by a nose. It was the third victory in five starts for Imperial Zette.
It looked like the second race was also going to be a wire-to-wire victory as Believe It, driven by Todd Schadel, led from start to the top of the stretch on the final quarter mile before breaking stride. That gave Brown and Hide the Treasure the opening they needed to pull off the 1 3/4-length win in a time of 2:10.1.
Two-Year-Old Fillies headlined the next four races, which began with a maiden victory by Encore Prize, who earned the win in her second career start and did it after going offstride early on.
In fact both Encore Prize (Hugh O’Neil) and Tariff (Eric Neal) broke around the first turn, which allowed Upwind Spunk (Wayne Long) to surge to the front.
But there was plenty of race left for Encore Prize to recover and power to the front for a 2-length victory in the Ticket Office Trot in a time of 2:12.1.
Lil Savage followed with a wire-to-wire win in the Chester C. Chidboy Memorial. James Dodson guided Lil Savage to the 5 1/2-length win in a time of 2:10.4. It was Lil Savage’s second win in three career starts.
Brown picked up his second win of the day in thrilling fashion as he piloted Jameson N Lime to a 3-length victory over Todd Schadel and Dancinwiththangles in the Dave & Lynn Franson Memorial.
Dancinwiththangles led from the start, but Jameson N Lime stayed within striking distance before making her move on the stretch, overtaking the leaders and winning in a time of 2:05.2.
After the runner-up finish, reigning Buster DiSalvo Trophy Winner Todd Schadel picked up his first win of the week with a dominant victory as he led Cocktails To Go to a 13-length victory in the Charles ‘Chick’ Young Memorial.
Cocktails To Go was in a brief battle for track position with Nick N A Promise (Steve Schoeffel), who broke on the first turn, but recovered for the second-place finish.
Two-Year-Old Colts & Geldings finished off the 9-race card with three of the four fastest times of the day.
Aaron Johnston aboard Momoni De Vie held off a big challenge from Long and Magic Action in the A. E. ‘Gus’ Mellott Jr. Memorial, holding on for a 3/4-length win in a time of 2:07.2.
It was the fourth win in five starts for Momoni De Vie, whose only loss this year came to Imperial Zette at Hughesville on July 13.
Perennial DiSalvo Trophy contender Hammer ended the day with back-to-back wins.
He guided Battin Athousand to his maiden victory in the Gerry and Shirley Albert Memorial, holding off Brickell and AB Fab Hanover by 1/2-length in a time of 2:06.2.
AB Fab Hanover overtook Battin Athousand for the lead at the half, but it didn’t take Hammer long to take his colt back to the front, where he remained the rest of the way despite the stiff challenge from Brickell.
Hammer and Drive To Deliver ended the day with a victory in the Walter Jackson Sr. Memorial, surging to the front at the quarter-mile mark and never looking back to cross the line in 2:05.1, which was the day’s fastest time.
It was the fourth win in eight career starts for Drive To Deliver.
The total purse for Sunday’s program was $33,500.
Today’s racing begins at 1 p.m.
Harness Racing
Day 1
Clearfield County Fair
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
2-Year-Old Colts & Geldings B Group
Earl Hallstrom Memorial
1. Imperial Zette (Tony Schadel), 2:10.0. 2. Gitchygitchygoo (Dave Brickell). 3. Sir Lance (Roger Hammer). 4. RT Rufus (Robert Rougeux III). 5. Peter Pan (Wayne Long).
Hallstrom Family
1. Hide The Treasure (Brady Brown), 2:10.1. 2. Sass Back (James Dodson). 3. Least Weasel (Long). 4. Believe It (Todd Schadel).
2-Year-Old Fillies B Group
Ticket Office
1. Encore Prize (Hugh O’Neil), 2:12.1. 2. Upwind Spunk (Long). 3. Tariff (Eric Neal).
Chester C. Chidboy Memorial
1. Lil Savage (Dodson), 2:10.4. 2. Sweet Dough (Long). 3. Patar (Tony Schadel).
2-Year-Old Fillies A Group
Dave & Lynn Franson Memorial
1. Jameson N Lime (Brown), 2:05.2. 2. Dancinwiththeangels (Todd Schadel). 3. I Cant Refuse (Tony Schadel). 4 .Suz Sea (Long). 5. Show Me A Da Moni (Wilbur Yoder).
Charles ‘Chick’ Young Memorial
1. Cocktails To Go (Todd Schadel), 2:07.4. 2. Nick N A Promise (Steve Schoeffel). 3. L Dees Maria (Long). 4. Filthy Moni (O’Neil).
2-Year-Old Colts & Geldings A Group
A. E. ‘Gus’ Mellott Jr. Memorial
1. Momoni De Vie (A. Johnston), 2:07.2. 2. Magic Action (Long). 3. Action Shot (Todd Schadel). 4. Electric Boogie (Tony Schadel).
Gerry & Shirley Albert Memorial
1. Battin Athousand (Hammer), 2:06.2. 2. AB Fab Hoover (Brickell). 3. South Boundary (A. Johnston). 4. General Kramer (Tony Schadel).
Walter Jackson Sr. Memorial
1. Drive To Deliver (Hammer), 2:05.1. 2. HS Winchester (Schoeffel). 3. Pauc Hanover (Todd Schadel).