BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield girls basketball team trailed Brookville 32-16 at halftime of Friday’s game in the opener of the Brookville Tournament, but the Lady Bison came roaring back in the second half.
Emma Hipps scored 17 of her game-high 26 points in the second half and a Lady Bison comeback fell just two points short, 54-52.
Cayleigh Walker was also in double figures for the Lady Bison with 14 points.
Clearfield is back in action today against Clarion-Limestone in the consolation game. Limestone beat North Clarion 54-51 in Fridays’ other game.
Clearfield—52
Hudson 1 0-0 2, Glunt 2 0-0 5, Walker 5 4-4 14, Ryan 1 2-2 5, Hipps 6 14-22 26, Lanager 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 0 0-0 0, Fedder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 20-28 52.
Brookville—54
Cook 4 10-14 18, Height 3 3-8 11, Molnar 1 0-0 2, Rafferty 0 0-0 0, Wonderling 3 4-5 10, Olson 0 0-0 0, Bowser 0 0-0 0, Davie 0 1-2 1, Hughey 1 2-4 4, Lundgren 0 0-0 , Ed. Wonderling 2 4-10 8. Totals: 14 24-43 54.
Three-pointers: Glunt, Ryan; Height 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 9 7 15 21—52
Brookville 11 21 7 15—54