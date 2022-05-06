West Branch softball player Brooke Bainey has been named The Progress’ female athlete of the week for the week ending April 30. Bainey helped the Lady Warriors go 3-0 on the week as she went 8-for-11 at the plate with a double, triple, eight runs scored and three RBIs.
“Brooke stepped in with this being her first varsity season and has played well at both third base and shortstop. She had done well at the plate, and as the season has gone along she just keeps improving. Brooke is the type of player coaches’ love to have because she is willing to play wherever and do whatever that best helps the team succeed.”