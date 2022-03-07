Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, causing isolated power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A line of showers and thunderstorms will push through the region during the afternoon and early evening, accompanied by locally strong wind gusts. Strong wind gusts will then become more widespread behind the line of showers and last through around midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&