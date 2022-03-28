Penguins forward Brian Boyle is a mountain of a man at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds with an easy-going smile and an intimidating stature that makes him the first to drop the gloves to defend a teammate.
But when Boyle remembers his late friend and former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, his voice quivers and his mood shifts.
“It’s never easy talking about it,” Boyle said.
On Aug. 23, Hayes was found dead at his home in the Boston suburbs, one day after celebrating his son’s second birthday. He was just 31. Subsequent toxicology reports revealed Hayes had cocaine and fentanyl in his system, details the Hayes family has shared with the hope of preventing a similar tragedy.
The news sent shockwaves through the hockey world. Boyle — who grew up not far from the Hayes family in Massachusetts and has trained alongside Jimmy and his younger brother Kevin (a Philadelphia Flyers center) each summer — felt the weight of it all especially hard.
“He was so fun to be around,” Boyle said. “Whether it was going good for him or wasn’t going good for him, in terms of on the ice, he was a great teammate. If he played 800 games or if he played eight games, he was the same teammate.”
In an effort to carry on Jimmy’s legacy, the Hayes family launched “The 11 Fund.” The scholarship program provides tuition assistance to underprivileged children at Saint John Paul School in Dorchester, Mass. — the same school Jimmy and his four siblings attended as children.
To further promote the cause, Boyle has teamed up with Kevin Hayes for a fundraising effort they’re calling the “ultimate fan experience at the Battle of Pennsylvania.”
Individuals who donate to the 11 Fund will be entered in a sweepstakes to win a VIP experience for the April 24 Penguins game in Philadelphia. The winner will receive two tickets to the game, airfare and a hotel. The package also includes a meet-and-greet with Boyle and Hayes, signed jerseys and game-used sticks from both players. The sweepstakes is sponsored by Alltroo, which was co-founded by Penguins forward Jason Zucker.
Entries are accepted until April 3. A winner will be announced on April 11. More information can be found at alltroo.com.
“Jimmy’s sole purpose in life was to make those around him feel important and happy, and he did that daily and effortlessly,” Kevin Hayes wrote when he announced the fund. “He also jumped at the opportunity to help others in need, especially children. So, we figured there would be no better way to carry Jim’s legacy on than in our hometown and by helping children.”
Jimmy Hayes, a 6-foot-5 right winger, was drafted in the second round (60th overall) in 2008 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Two years later, he helped Boston College to its second consecutive national title.
He made his NHL debut in December 2011 after a trade to the Chicago Blackhawks and went on to play 334 NHL games for Chicago, Florida, Boston and New Jersey over seven NHL seasons. Jimmy finished his professional career in 2018-19, playing 72 games with the Penguins’ AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton.
Former teammates remember Hayes as someone who would go out of his way to help anyone, especially children. However, after his playing days ended, he began to struggle with substance abuse.
In an interview with the Boston Globe, Hayes’ father, Kevin, said he began to notice a slight change in his son’s behavior about 16 or 17 minors before his death. Jimmy later told his father that he began taking pills following an injury and was facing challenges getting off of them.
He began getting help and the family believed he was on the road to recovery. Hayes’ father shared his son’s story because he didn’t want him to be “stigmatized as a junkie.”
“I’m an addict myself,” the father told the Boston Globe. “I’m sober a long, long time, but I know how powerful this stuff is.
“I hope getting Jimmy’s story out there can save someone’s life. If this can save someone from the pain, great. It’s just so sad. I pride myself on being pretty mentally strong. I’m a street guy. But there’s just no formula for this. You have a beautiful, All-American boy who made a terrible mistake and it cost him his life.”