A prominent former Pirate will join a division foe in an interesting role, as the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday that Pedro Alvarez has been hired as a baseball operations assistant on their player development staff.
Alvarez, 34, has been largely out of the spotlight since the Marlins released him on March 25, 2019 after he opted out of his minor league contract.
A first-round Pirates draft pick (second overall) out of Vanderbilt in 2008, Alvarez appeared in 742 games over six years with the Pirates from 2010-2015, mixing some prodigious power with a slew of strikeouts and defensive issues at third and first base.
What Alvarez experienced would indicate he has plenty of lessons to teach younger players about the ups and downs of playing professional baseball, something he’ll have an opportunity to do in this job.
Alvarez made his MLB debut young, at age 23 in 2010, and wound up hitting 30 home runs in 2012 .. although he also struck out 180 times.
The next year, Alvarez tied Paul Goldschmidt for the National League lead in homers with 36 (tied for third in MLB) but also paced the league with 186 strikeouts.
No NL third baseman made more than Alvarez’s 27 errors that season. In fact, between 2012-14, Alvarez led all MLB players with 79 errors, 15 more than anyone else.
There’s a logical connection with Alvarez and the Brewers, as his father-in-law, Pat Murphy, is currently the team’s bench coach under manager Craig Counsell.
Alvarez made one All-Star team, in 2013, when he also drove in 100 runs. He switched from third to first in August 2014, replaced by Josh Harrison, and spent the 2015 season as Pittsburgh’s full-time first baseman.
That year, Alvarez appeared in 150 games, slashed .243/.318/.469 and had 27 home runs and 77 RBIs, but he also committed 23 errors in 124 games in the field. The Pirates non-tendered Alvarez on Dec. 2, 2015.
He did appear in 168 games over three seasons between 2016-18 with the Orioles, slugging another 22 homers in 2016 before his playing career fizzled out.
Given his defensive issues and what he experienced in Pittsburgh, again, the Brewers hired someone who has gone through a lot.