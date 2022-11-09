WASHINGTON — Growing up as the son of a major leaguer, Jacob Gonzalez saw a lot. He watched his father, Luis, compiled 2,591 hits over a 19-year MLB career. There was also, of course, the latter’s game-winning hit in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series, plus countless smaller moments along the way that have made a life in baseball so special.
Through it all, the younger Gonzalez learned what it meant to be a good teammate, to carry yourself the right way and making sure you’re looking out for others.
For as productive as Jacob Gonzalez was this season, it was his attitude, leadership and likability that got him rewarded as one of two Manny Sanguillen Teammates of the Year for Pittsburgh’s ongoing minor league awards presentations.
Gonzalez, a 24-year-old who ranked second among all Pirates farmhands (minimum: 300 plate appearances) with a .305 average in 112 combined games for Low-A Bradenton and High-A Greensboro, was feted along with Luis Ortiz.
Jonathan Prieto, who has been with the Pirates for more than two decades, was recognized as the Danny Murtaugh Coach of the Year.
“I grew up in the locker room, around my dad and all the other guys,” Gonzalez said. “Getting to watch him all the time and just the way that he interacted with everyone in the whole building and see how he carried himself throughout the day and the work that he put into it and getting to know everybody, I think that helps on the field, as well. I definitely learned a ton from him growing up.”
Baseball-wise, it was a special year for Gonzalez, who was really good at various points.
He was named the Florida State League player of the year twice and the South Atlantic Player of the week once. He was also the FSL’s player of the month for April.
By May 10, when Gonzalez bumped up levels, he was third in MiLB in batting (.393), seventh in OPS (1.129) and 10th in on-base percentage (.477). The third baseman finished his time with the Marauders riding a 24-game on-base streak.
For his success, Gonzalez credited the approach the Pirates helped him craft, which allowed him to trust his swing when things started to get more difficult. The Pirates acquired Gonzalez from the Giants in last year’s minor league Rule 5 draft.
“I really trusted my swing throughout the majority of the season, and I think that consistent work, approach and going out there and trusting it in the game had a huge, positive [impact] towards my game this year,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said all of this from the Arizona Fall League, where he was participating with Henry Davis, Nick Gonzales and others.
The opportunity to build something there has been special for Gonzalez, who’s still relatively new to the organization.
“It’s been awesome getting to know some of the guys out here,” Gonzalez said. “We’ve spent every day together. It’s a little bit different environment, a little more laid back than the season.
“We get to really talk throughout the day and get to know each other and learn a lot from each other, learn about the game and life. That’s been probably the coolest thing about this experience here.”
You saw Ortiz at the end of the year, as he made four starts with the big club, three of them downright dominant. Overall, the 23-year-old right-hander finished second among Pirates farmhands with 138 strikeouts between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis.
Ortiz, who was signed as a non-drafted free agent on Oct. 2, 2018 and was named the pitcher of the year for the Curve in 2022, has 251 strikeouts over the past two seasons, topping Jared Jones (245) for the most by a Pirates minor leaguer.
“I’ve just seen him punch a lot of people out,” Gonzalez said of Ortiz. “I haven’t got to see him up close yet. But I’ve watched from afar, and it’s pretty special.”
As for Prieto, he worked in 2022 as a coach in the Florida Complex League, where the Pirates fielded the fourth-youngest group (average age: 20.8 years), as well as Altoona.
Prieto was previously the hitting coach in Bristol (2019), West Virginia (2015-18), Jamestown (2014), the Dominican Summer League (2012-13) and the Venezuelan Summer League (2005-11).
The Pirates signed Prieto as a non-drafted free agent on July 3, 1997, and he spent four years in their minor league system (1998-2001) as a player.