The Moshannon Valley League basketball all-stars were recently announced with Harmony’s Jack Bracken and Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling leading the way.
Bracken was named the boys MVP as he led the Owls to a 7-1 league mark and share of the Moshannon Valley League title.
Harmony’s Colhton Fry was also named to the team. Both Owls’ hit the 1,000-point milestone this season.
Co-MVL champ West Branch also had a pair of first teamers in Isaac Tiracroda and Owen Koleno.
Rounding out the MVL boys first team are Curwensville’s Davis Fleming and Glendale’s Mason Peterson.
On the girls side, Glendale, which was a perfect 8-0 in league play, put three on the first team.
MVP Easterling leads the way with teammates Madison Peterson and Alyssa Sinclair joining her.
West Branch, which went 5-3 in league play, put two players on the team in Katrina Cowder and Jenna Mertz.
Moshannon Valley’s Riley Wharton rounded out the 2023 MVL girls squad.