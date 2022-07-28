HOUTZDALE — The Houtzdale-Ramey Ambulance would like to thank everyone who came out and bought tickets and supported our fundraiser at Houtzdale Days. Thank you to Walmart, Clearfield Moose and local businesses for their donations. Thanks to the staff who helped at our booth.
The winners are as follows:
- First place –Karen Hendershot of Madera
- Second place –Richard Weakland of Osceola Mills
- Third place –Josh Korb of Madera
- Fourth place –Jim Southern of Houtzdale
- Fifth place –Karen Supenia of Houtzdale
- 50/50 Winner –Karen Hendershot of Madera
- Steeler Auto Picture –Shannon Blake of Houtzdale
Joyce Stodart
Houtzdale-Ramey EMS