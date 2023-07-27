The 31st annual Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 10K run, 5K run, and 5K walk was held during the Curwensville Days celebration at Irvin Park. The event was organized by members of the Curwensville Lions Club and the GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club. Thank you to all who supported our race once again. Proceeds will be used by both clubs for community projects.
Thank you to our sponsors: Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Russell Stone Products, Mid Penn Bank, Curwensville Moose Lodge 268, City Drugs of Curwensville, McGary Chiropractic Clinic, Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Inc., Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., CNB Bank, Lezzer Lumber, Zalno Jewelers, Inc., Curwensville Beverage, Curwensville V.F.W. Post 842, RAE-LYN Enterprises, Inc., and Clearfield V.F.W. Post 1785.
Thank you also to our race contributors: Champion’s Choice, Gates Hardware, South Side Subs, Curwensville Ambulance Service, Curwensville Ace Hardware, DJ’s Pizza, Chubby’s Cleaners, Moena Restaurant, Karen’s Barber Shop, Sid’s Subs, Dutch Pantry, Aletta’s Farm Market, Starr Hill Winery, Ritz Movie Theater, Central Hotel, Kip’s Bus Service, Curwensville Florist, Goodman’s Foodliner, Eagles Ridge Golf Club, Bee Kind Winery, Grice Gun Shop, Jim’s Sports Center, Robinson Printing Company, Siegel Engraving, Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe, and Curwensville Public Library.
Special thanks to Curwensville Area High School cheerleaders, Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Co Ambulance Service, Dianne Byers and the Clearfield Progress, and the Curwensville Fire Police.
Frank Eisenhower, Race Co-Director
Curwensville Lions Club
Lois Richards, Race Co-Director
GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club