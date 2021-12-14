As the celebration of Christmas Day approaches, The Presbyterian Church of Clearfield is again sponsoring what is called a “Blue Christmas” candlelight service of worship and remembrance Monday evening, Dec. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the church chapel.
This time of worship is designed to minister to anyone who possibly finds either this Christmas season or even every Christmas season to be a time of grief or sadness or remembrance of such times. We forget that the Christmas story in reality is surrounded by great drama and tragedy into which Jesus was born to be our Savior...in the midst of our human situations and circumstance.
Worshipers are invited to come and worship and remember and lean into any troubled feelings you may have this time of year, but also to receive the love and comfort of Jesus Christ, Child of Bethlehem, but also Savior and Lord.
The church is located at 119 N. 2nd St. in downtown Clearfield, just across from the Post Office. For more information, contact Pastor Jimmy Hopper at revdrjimmyh@gmail.com.