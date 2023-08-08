BEECH CREEK — Blanchard evened the best-of-5 Centre County Baseball League Championship series against Spike Island Tuesday with an 11-1 victory. The Bees scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule.
Blanchard scored four runs in the bottom of the first against Pirates starter Zack Tiracorda.
Spike Island made it 4-1 in the top of the fifth on a Ryan Whitehead RBI single.
But Blanchard pushed two more runs across in the home half of the frame before ending it in the sixth.
Derek Fravel led Spike Island with two hits — both doubles. Nate Gustkey also hit a double for the Pirates.
The deciding fifth game is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Don Womer Baseball Complex.
Spike Island—1
Fravel 3b 3020, Kephart ss 3010, Gustkey dh 3010, J. Whitehead rf 2000, A. Myers c 2000, Capperrelle 2b 2110. R. Whitehead 1b 2011, McDonald 2b 2000, Slogosky cf-lf 2000, Tiracorda p-cf 2000. Totals: 23-1-6-1.
Blanchard—11
Corl c 3320, McCloskey 2b 3323, Hanna ss 42112, Falls 1b 4134, Broderick cf 3000, Miller lf 3110, Stover 3b 3121, Hanley p 2000, Helms 1100, McGill rf 2001, Butler rf 1000. Totals: 29-11-11-10.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 000 010— 1 6 1
Blanchard 400 025—11 11 1
Errors—McDonald; McCloskey. 2B—Gustkey, Fravel 2; Falls 2, Hanna, McCloskey. 3B—Stover, Corl. SB—Corl.
Pitching
Spike Island: Tiracorda—5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Jones—1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Blanchard: Hanley—6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Hanley. LP—Tiracorda.