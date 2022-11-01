When rivals Glendale and Moshannon Valley met in Week 3 this season, both teams were searching for their first victories.
And while the Black Knights picked up the 29-14 win, they were unable to ride the momentum the following week in a 55-7 drubbing against Northern Bedford.
Meanwhile, the Vikings fell to 0-4 after the Mo Valley loss, suffering a 28-20 setback to West Branch.
So as the teams were nearing the midpoint of the season with a combined 1-7 record, the postseason likely didn’t seem like much of a possibility.
But Glendale won its next three, and five of the final six games on the slate to charge into the playoff race and clinch the No. 8 seed.
“We have faced a lot of adversity this season, which occurs every season as each year becomes a new journey,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “Through everything that’s occurred this group has really stayed focused on what’s important and continued to work and improve each week.
“They created this opportunity for themselves, and that’s rewarding on so many levels, and the catalyst of a championship team.”
While the Vikings were surging, Moshannon Valley was also on the move as it won four of five (including a win over perennial ICC power Bellwood-Antis) after the 1-3 start to put itself smack dab in the playoff standings.
Mo Valley finished 5-5 and earned the sixth seed in the D-6 class A standings.
“This season has be a testament to kids putting in hard work and trusting in what they are doing,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “They kept working and never cashed it in when they could have. The reward is the best season Mo Valley has had in five years and returning to the playoffs.”
Both teams play road games against Heritage Conference foes with a combined record of 16-4 as the second season begins Friday.
“They understand every week from here on in is a one-game season and the tangible factors that decide big games such as mental errors, turnovers and penalties are key,” Trexler said. “Our mindset is always to take control of what what we can control and everything else will take care of itself.”
Here are closer looks at each contest:
No. 8 Glendale (5-5) at No. 1 Penns Manor (9-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Vikings lead 6-4, playing nine times from 1981 to 1990 and meeting in last year’s playoffs.
LAST MEETING: Glendale earned the second postseason victory in program history last season with a 16-12 victory over the Comets despite having four touchdowns nullified by penalties.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Etan Cree, Zeke Dubler, Mason Peterson and Britton Spangle. Penns Manor’s Ashton Courvina, Max Hill, Justin Marshall and Carter Smith.
LAST WEEK: GLENDALE 49, CURWENSVILLE 23: Dubler ran for 319 yards and five touchdowns to help the Vikings clinch a playoff berth. BERLIN BROTHERS VALLEY 35, PENNS MANOR 0: The Comets suffered their only defeat of the season at the hands of the unbeaten Mountaineers, who held Hill to 15 yards rushing and 50 yards passing while picking him off twice.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Penns Manor is the No. 1 seed (in D-6) and in the top 10 teams in the state in single A,” Trexler said. “They are explosive and very athletic. Their QB Max Hill is one of the best players in the state and he has a lot of really talented players around him. They have great team speed and are very well coached.
“We played them last season in playoffs and scrimmaged them this year so both teams are fairly familiar with each other. It will be a great challenge to travel to their home field, but I know our group is very excited for this opportunity.
“Our offensive line has really set the tone and allowed our athletes to shine. Britt Spangle, Mason Peterson, Landon McGarvey, Brady Vereshack, Devin Kauffman, and Lucas Tarnow will be key to the game. If they continue to dominate up front, then we definitely have a puncher’s chance.”
No. 6 Moshannon Valley (5-5)
at No. 3 Northern Cambria (7-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Knights lead the series 1-0.
LAST MEETING: Moshannon Valley beat the Colts 40-20 in the opening round of the District 6 class A playoffs in 2015.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart, Levi Knuth, Jalen Kurten and Connor Williams.
Northern Cambria’s Owen Bougher, Cody Dumm, Peyton Myers and Colton Paronish.
LAST WEEK: WEST BRANCH 34, MO VALLEY 19: Knuth ran for 151 yards and a score, but the Black Knights turned it over five times, while allowing nearly 300 yards on the ground to the Warriors.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 34, CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP 20: Paronish gained 115 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Bougher threw for 170 and had a TD run in the Colts 14-point victory.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Their QB is solid and all the skill guys are quality,” Keith said. “They bring a very balanced attack. We have to try to make them one dimensional. On offense we have to be clean and not turn the ball over.”