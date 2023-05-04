ALEXANDRIA — The Moshannon Valley baseball team rallied for six runs in the sixth inning Thursday against host Juniata Valley, topping the Hornets 8-4. The game was called after the top of the seventh inning due to rain.
Zach Witherow led the Black Knights with three hits, including a 2-run homer in the fourth inning that tied the game 2-2, and three RBIs. Jacob O’Donnell added two hits.
Mo Valley sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth to plate six runs after the Hornets had taken a 4-2 advantage with two in the bottom of the fifth.
Landyn Evans came on in relief in the fifth inning and got the Knights out of a jam. He was credited with the win after tossing one inning and striking out two, while walking one.
Mo Valley improved to 3-11 overall and 2-8 in the Inter County Conference.
The Knights are back in action today at Conemaugh Valley.
Moshannon Valley—8
O’Donnell ss 3120, Kephart cf 3111, Witherow 2b-1b-p 3133, Reams pr 0100, Lobb 3b 4100, Moore c 3100, Evans 1b-p-1b 2111, Wells dh 2111, Delattre lf 0000, Reifer p 0000, Hummel p 2001, Howard rf 3001. Totals: 25-8-8-8.
Juniata Valley—4
Rodkey p-cf 4011, Thompson cf-rf 1000, Buckley 2b-ss 4000, Robinson c 3111, Harbst ss-p 2100, Couch lf 1111, Rowe lf 1000, Dick 3b 2010, Edwards 1b 3010. Totals: 23-4-6-3.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 206 0—8 8 1
Juniata Valley 020 020 x—4 6 2
Errors—Howard; Harbst, Rowe. LOB—Moshannon Valley 5, Juniata Valley 8. DP—Moshannon Valley 1, Juniata Valley 2. 2B—Couch. HR—Witherow (1 on, 4th); Robinson (solo, 5th). HBP—Witherow (by Rodkey); Thompson (by Hummel). SB—O’Donnell 2, Kephart; Couch, Buckley. WP—Evans. Balk—Hummel.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Hummel—1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Reifer—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Evans—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Witherow—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Juniata Valley: Rodkey—5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 7 SO; Couch—1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Harbst—2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Evans (1-2). LP—Rodkey.