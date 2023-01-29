HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team was outscored 26-16 in the fourth quarter Friday at Lamont Close Gymnasium and fell to visiting Juniata Valley 73-63.
The Knights trailed 32-27 at the break, but tied the game behind 13 third-quarter points from Sam Howard, who led all players with 24 points.
James Hummel was also in double figures for the Knights with 11 points, while Landyn Evans netted eight.
Mo Valley slipped to 0-15 overall and 0-10 in the ICC.
The Black Knights return to action Tuesday at Mount Union.
Juniata Valley—73
Deihl 5 11-12 21, Robinson 1 2-3 4, Edwards 5 1-1 11, Mattas 4 9-14 18, Beck 1 0-0 3, Bark 1 0-0 2, Musser 0 0-0 0, Rand 5 0-1 10, Chavez 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 23-31 73.
Moshannon Valley—63
Hummel 4 2-3 13, T. Kephart 2 1-2 5, Howard 9 2-3 24, Gardner 3 0-0 6, Evans 4 0-0 8, Beish 2 2-2 6, Reifer 0 0-0 0, K. Kephart 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 7-10 63.
Three-pointers: Beck, Mattas; Howard 4, K. Kephart, Hummel.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Valley 15 17 15 26—73
Moshannon Valley 13 14 20 16—63