HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley baseball team fell to visiting Bellwood-Antis 13-3 in 6 innings on Wednesday.
Landyn Evans and Tyler Lobb led the Knights with two hits apiece. Both had an RBI. Zach Reifer clubbed a double for Mo Valley.
The Devils rapped seven extra-base hits off four Black Knight pitchers. Evans started and took the loss.
Moshannon Valley, which slipped to 1-1 with the loss, is back in action Monday, playing host to Northern Cambria.
Bellwood-Antis—13
Kost p-lf 4022, Dorminy cf 5230, Pier 1b 3220, Cacciotti 3b-p 3332, Miller 0100, Bervowitz ss 3234, C. Swogger c 4011, T. Swogger rf rf 3111, Gonzalez 2b 3110, Kyle 0000, Bardell lf-3b 3000, Corbaugh 1110. Totals: 32-13-17-10.
Moshannon Valley—3
O’Donnell lf-cf 4110, Kephart cf-p 3111, Witherow ss 1100, Evans p-1b 3021, Reams 1b 0000, Lobb 1b-3b 3021, Moore c-p 3000, Hummel rf-p 2010, Phillips 3b 1000, Wells lf-rf-c 2010, Reifer 2b 1010, Delattre 1000. Totals: 24-3-9-3.
Score by Innings
Bellwood-Antis 303 223—13 17 0
Moshannon Valley 001 020— 3 9 0
LOB—Bellwood-Antis 7, Mo Valley 7. 2B—Pier, Bervowitz, T. Swogger, Cacciotti 2, Gonzalez; Reifer. 3B—Bervowitz. HBP—Kost, Cacciotti. SB—Bervowitz 3, Corbaugh, T. Swogger, Cacciotti; Wells, O’Donnell.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: Kost—4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO; Cacciottii—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Mo Valley: Evans—2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Kephart—2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Hummel—1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Moore—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.