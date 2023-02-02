HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team were defeated by visiting Mount Union 72-60 Thursday at Lamont Close Gymnasium.
Sam Howard led the Black Knights with 24 points. Landyn Evans was also in double figures with 17, while Micah Beish netted 8.
The Black Knights slipped to 0-18 overall and 0-12 in the Inter County Conference3.
Mo Valley is back in action this evening, hosting Glendale.
Mount Union—72
Bigler 1 2-4 4, Danish 3 7-12 14, Plank 1 0-0 2, Cuff 7 4-6 19, Brumbaugh 10 3-4 26, Stewart 3 1-1 7. Totals: 25 17-27 72.
Moshannon Valley—60
Hummel 2 1-2 6, Howard 10 3-4 24, Gardner 1 0-0 2, T. Kephart 1 0-0 3, Evans 8 1-2 17, Beish 4 0-0 8, Phillips 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-8 60.
Three-pointers: Brumbaugh 3, Cuff, Danish; Hummel, Howard, T. Kephart.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 24 20 15 13—72
Mo Valley 14 9 24 13—60